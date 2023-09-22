Isro Awaits Signal Confirmation from Vikram Lander as Sunlight Returns to Lunar South Pole

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is eagerly waiting for a signal confirmation from the Vikram lander, part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, as sunlight returns to the lunar south pole. The lander and its accompanying rover have been in sleep mode for two weeks due to the harsh cold conditions on the Moon’s surface.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission achieved a historic milestone on August 23, 2023, when it successfully landed near the Moon’s south pole at a site called Shiv Shakti Point. This region is of particular interest to scientists due to the presence of water ice in permanently shadowed areas.

The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover were designed to function for 14 Earth days, conducting various experiments and studies on the lunar surface. However, with the return of sunlight to the southern polar region, there is hope that the lander and rover will be able to function beyond their initial mission duration.

Isro is hoping that the sunlight will optimally charge the solar panels of the lander and rover, enabling them to establish contact and resume their operations. This extended lease of life would allow for further data collection and exploration of the lunar surface.

During their operational phase, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover conducted numerous experiments on the lunar surface. The rover covered a distance of over 100 meters and detected various elements, including sulphur, aluminium, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, silicon, and oxygen.

Isro officials are working on the revival process, which involves warming up the instruments and charging the batteries with solar heat. If these conditions are met, there is a good chance that the system will become operational again.

The successful revival of the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover would be another milestone in India’s space exploration efforts and the ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission.

