The Implications of Defining Aging: A Case for Collaborative Research

Dr. Jesse Poganik and Prof. Vadim Gladyshev of Harvard Medical School have recently proposed a consensus understanding of aging in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science. They highlight a lack of focus and funding in the field of gerontology, with the majority of funding directed towards Alzheimer’s disease rather than aging as a whole. The authors argue that the absence of a generally accepted definition of aging is a key reason why interventions targeting aging receive little funding. They also express concern over the sale of unproven “anti-aging” products and emphasize the need for a unified rejection of such claims.

The authors delve into the concept of an “essence of aging” and draw an analogy with cancer. While cancer is defined by mutations, addressing mutations alone is not sufficient for successful treatment. In a similar vein, aging involves a complex interplay of various hallmarks, and there is no single source that encompasses all of them. The authors propose that if a broad essence of aging does exist, it may be something generic like “damage over time” or “entropy,” but these concepts are not useful as clinical targets.

The implications for collaborative research are explored, with the authors highlighting the need for agreed-upon targets and powerful collaborations. However, they note that if aging is viewed as a collection of intertwined processes with no single source, there is no one broad target worthy of collaborative study. Instead, research should identify multiple specific targets within each subfield.

The authors address questions related to aging, such as when it begins and the limitations of whole-body interventions. They emphasize that understanding specific biological processes requires painstaking research and that there are no easy answers. However, they stress the importance of dedicating substantial resources and funding to combat the various processes involved in aging if we want to ultimately extend human lifespan.

In conclusion, defining aging and conducting research on its multiple processes require collaboration, focus, and adequate funding. While there is no consensus on a single essence of aging, understanding specific biological mechanisms can lead to targeted interventions and potential clinical trials. To effectively combat aging and its associated diseases, a comprehensive approach is necessary, tackling each aspect of aging head-on.

