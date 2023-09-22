Astonishing Discovery: Sand-Like Material Flows Uphill

Researchers from Lehigh University have made a groundbreaking discovery, demonstrating how a sand-like material can flow uphill. By coating microscopic grains of plastic in iron oxide, these engineered microrollers were able to overcome obstacles and drive up slopes against the force of gravity.

The microrollers were activated by a rotating magnetic field, causing a twisting force or torque on each individual particle. Interestingly, the collective motion of these particles was achieved through their temporary cohesion when rotating around their axes. This cohesion allowed them to climb slopes, and a stronger magnetic field increased their traction and speed.

This phenomenon was so unexpected that the researchers had to introduce new terms to describe it. Called a negative angle of repose, this uphill flow is caused by a negative coefficient of friction that actually enhances movement rather than slowing it down.

While it is still early days for this research, the potential applications are immense. One area of interest is controlling the way substances mix or separate, which could have significant implications in various fields. Additionally, microrobotics and drug delivery are also potential areas for exploration.

The researchers are continuing their work to further understand the collective motion of these microrollers. This includes experimenting with different rotation rates and magnetic forces. Furthermore, they are in the process of constructing a tiny staircase for these particles to climb, to test their ability to overcome obstacles.

The study has been published in Nature Communications.

