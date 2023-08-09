International Space Station May Have Higher Pollution Levels Than American Homes

Concentrations of toxic contaminants in dust on the International Space Station (ISS) have been found to be higher than those found in floor dust in many American households, according to a new study published in Environmental Science and Technology Letters.

The study found that levels of organic pollutants in dust samples from ISS air filters exceeded the median values found in US and Western European homes. Contaminants identified in the “space dust” included polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs), hexabromocyclododecane (HBCDD), “novel” brominated flame retardants (BFRs), organophosphate esters (OPEs), polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH), per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs).

Certain PBDEs and PCBs are classified as persistent organic pollutants, while some PAHs have been classified as human carcinogens. The presence of these contaminants in the ISS dust samples could be from inorganic fire retardants and off-the-shelf items on board such as cameras, MP3 players, tablets, medical devices, and clothing.

The study suggests that future space stations and habitats could reduce contaminant sources by careful material choices in the early stages of design and construction. However, the vulnerability of spacecraft to fire requires careful attention to flammability. While the air inside the ISS is constantly recirculated, the study acknowledges that it is unknown to what extent the system can remove chemicals like flame retardants.

Despite the higher pollution levels on the ISS compared to terrestrial homes, the study notes that the concentrations of these chemicals are generally within the range found on Earth. The researchers hope that their findings will inform policymakers as they plan for future space stations and habitats beyond Earth.