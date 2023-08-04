SpaceX Launches Intelsat Communications Satellite to Support 5G Networks

SpaceX successfully launched an Intelsat communications satellite in a mission aimed at refreshing the satellite fleet to free up transmission space for 5G cellular networks. The Falcon 9 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, lighting up the sky as it propelled into space with 1.7 million pounds of thrust generated by the Merlin 1D engines. The first stage, on its sixth flight, successfully separated from the vehicle and landed on a droneship, while the second stage continued to push the satellite into a planned orbit.

Thirty-two minutes after liftoff, the Intelsat Galaxy 37 satellite was released to fly on its own. The satellite weighs 5 tons and will be placed in a circular orbit 22,300 miles above the equator at 127 degrees west longitude. From there, it will provide C-band broadcast service across North America. Additionally, the satellite carries a Ku-band payload jointly owned by Intelsat and JSAT International.

Intelsat is replacing its Galaxy satellite fleet to support FCC’s mandate of clearing frequencies for emerging 5G networks. This launch marks the completion of a comprehensive refresh of Intelsat’s Galaxy fleet over the United States. Bruno Fromont, Intelsat’s chief technology officer, expressed his satisfaction with this achievement, highlighting the engineers’ remarkable effort in successfully launching eight satellites in just 10 months – a first in the industry.

The Intelsat Galaxy 37 satellite is equipped with four deployable antenna reflectors. The satellite’s deployment aligns with the FCC’s goal of making room for 5G networks by upgrading and enhancing existing satellite capabilities.