Atomic Carpet Moved by Scrambled Spins

Ultrafast imaging techniques have revealed a fascinating magnetic effect tied to mechanical motion in a layered material, which could be significant in the development of nanodevices requiring fast and precise control. In a ferromagnet, all the electron spins point in the same direction, either up or down. When the direction is reversed through exposure to a magnetic field, the material starts rotating. Now, researchers have discovered a similar effect in an anti-ferromagnet, which could have applications in high-speed nanomotors for biomedical purposes.

In an anti-ferromagnet, the electron spins alternate between up and down, canceling each other out and preventing a response to changes in a magnetic field. The team aimed to determine if they could elicit a different yet similar response by manipulating electron spin in an anti-ferromagnet. They studied a layered material called iron phosphorus trisulfide (FePS3), which is formed in a weakly interacting structure.

Using ultrafast laser pulses, the researchers measured changes in material properties. The pulses scrambled the ordered orientation of electron spins, causing a mechanical response across the entire sample. Because of the weak interaction between layers, one layer was able to slide back and forth, resulting in ultrafast motion at 10 to 100 picoseconds per oscillation.

The experiments required advanced scientific facilities such as the ultrafast electron diffraction setups at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and MIT, and the ultrafast electron microscope facility in the Center for Nanoscale Materials (CNM), along with beamlines at the Advanced Photon Source at Argonne National Laboratory. These findings have significant implications for the development of nanomotors and other nanodevices that require precise and fast motion control.