New Immune System Mechanism Could Lead to Cancer Treatments

Researchers from Kobe University have discovered a new method used by the immune system to eliminate cells that lack CD47 molecules, which identify them as “self.” The team found that dendritic cells directly kill these CD47-lacking T cells, offering a potential avenue for cancer treatment.

The immune system is made up of various types of cells that work together to combat diseases. Among these cells are dendritic cells and T cells. Dendritic cells sample their surroundings, including the gut, skin, and lymph nodes, and present these samples on their surface. T cells then check these samples and initiate an immune response if they recognize them as foreign.

CD47 is one of the molecules displayed on the surface of cells to identify them as “self” to immune cells. Previous research indicated that T cells lacking CD47 are efficiently eliminated by other immune cells. However, the specific immune cells responsible for this elimination were not previously identified in experiments with mice lacking CD47.

To address this, the research group from Kobe University generated genetically modified mice in which only T cells lacked CD47. This approach allowed them to isolate the role of CD47 on T cells. Their findings revealed that dendritic cells were responsible for killing CD47-deficient T cells. This discovery not only sheds light on how CD47-deficient T cells disappear but also uncovers a previously unknown capability of dendritic cells.

The researchers suggest that this newfound ability of dendritic cells could be extended to other types of cells and have therapeutic applications. They are particularly interested in exploring whether dendritic cells induce cell death in other cell types lacking CD47, such as cancer cells. The group has already initiated further research projects to investigate these questions and gain a better understanding of this mechanism.

This groundbreaking discovery offers a fresh perspective on potential cancer treatments and opens up new avenues for research in the field of immunotherapy. The study was funded by the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development.