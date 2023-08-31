New Method for Constructing Quantum Repeaters Using Telecom-Ready Light

Researchers from Princeton University have introduced a new method for constructing quantum repeaters, a necessary step in enabling long-distance communication between quantum devices. Quantum signals, unlike classical data signals, cannot be amplified over long distances and require specialized machines called quantum repeaters to pass them along. These repeaters play a crucial role in future communication networks, allowing for enhanced security and connecting remote quantum computers.

The new approach, detailed in a study published in the journal Nature, involves sending telecom-ready light emitted from a single ion implanted in a crystal. Unlike other quantum repeater designs that emit light in the visible spectrum and require signal conversion, this new device uses a rare earth ion that emits light at an ideal infrared wavelength. This eliminates the need for signal conversion and simplifies network design.

The device consists of a calcium tungstate crystal doped with erbium ions and a nanoscopic piece of silicon etched into a J-shaped channel. The ion emits light through the crystal, and the silicon piece guides individual photons into the fiber optic cable. The photons carry quantum information encoded from the ion’s quantum property called spin.

To ensure the success of the new material, the researchers tested several candidate materials and ultimately chose calcium tungstate due to its ability to host single erbium ions with minimal noise. In an experiment, an interferometer was built to demonstrate the material’s potential for quantum networks. The team observed a strong suppression of individual photons, indicating that the erbium ions emitted indistinguishable photons.

Although this work represents a significant advancement, further improvements are needed to enhance the storage time of quantum states. The researchers are currently working on refining the calcium tungstate material with fewer impurities.

This research was supported by the U.S. Department of Energy and published with the support of the National Quantum Information Science Research Centers, Co-design Center for Quantum Advantage (C2QA).

– Nature: “Indistinguishable telecom band photons from a single erbium ion in the solid state”