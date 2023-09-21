NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter has exceeded expectations by successfully completing its 59th flight on the red planet. Designed as a technology demonstration, Ingenuity has far outlived its intended lifespan, proving the effectiveness of aerial drones on Mars.

During its 59th flight on September 16, Ingenuity reached a maximum altitude of 20 meters (66 feet), breaking its previous record of 18 meters. The flight took place on the 915th Sol (Martian day) of the Perseverance mission and originated from Airfield Sigma, where it had landed during its previous flight. Leveraging a pop-up flight strategy seen previously on flight 54, Ingenuity did not cover any horizontal distance during this flight.

Despite remaining stationary, the 59th flight set a new record for duration, with Ingenuity spending 142.6 seconds in the air from lift-off to landing. An image captured during the flight showcases the helicopter’s shadow against the Martian terrain. Previously, Ingenuity had set the altitude record of 18 meters in April, when it flew 322 meters (1,056 feet) between Airfield Lambda and Airfield Mu.

Ingenuity was originally designed as a test of a flying robot in Mars’ thin atmosphere and was carried to Mars attached to the Perseverance rover. It was constructed with lightweight materials and large rotors to suit the planet’s conditions. Surpassing expectations, Ingenuity has since been utilized by NASA to scout terrain for the Perseverance rover. As a result, NASA plans to deploy additional drones on Mars, including the upcoming Mars Sample Return mission, which will feature a pair of flying drones similar to Ingenuity.

While funding for the mission remains a concern due to its partnership with the European Space Agency, Perseverance is actively collecting and storing samples on the Martian surface in preparation for the eventual return mission.

Sources:

– NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter sets new altitude record on 59th flight

– NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter