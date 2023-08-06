India’s Chandrayaan-3 Enters Moon’s Orbit in Second Attempt

India’s space mission Chandrayaan-3 has successfully entered the Moon’s orbit, marking the country’s second uncrewed lunar landing attempt. The previous attempt in 2019 was unsuccessful when ground control lost contact just before landing.

Chandrayaan-1 made headlines in 2008 by intentionally crashing into the Moon’s south pole, becoming the first uncontrolled landing in that region. Chandrayaan-2, which also aimed to make a controlled landing, likely met the same fate in 2019.

Successful controlled landing missions have only been achieved by Russia, the US, and China so far.

Chandrayaan-3, which means “Mooncraft” in Sanskrit, was launched by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and successfully inserted into the lunar orbit after three weeks.

The mission’s goal is to touch down on the Moon’s surface between August 23 and 24. It aims to collect images from the little-explored lunar south pole, which cannot be observed from Earth.

Compared to other countries’ similar missions, Chandrayaan-3 comes at a smaller cost of $74.6 million. This cost-effectiveness can be attributed to using existing technology as inspiration and the relatively lower wages for highly skilled engineers in India.

India’s space program has significantly expanded since its first probe orbited the Moon in 2008. The country made history by becoming the first in Asia to put a satellite into orbit around Mars in 2014.