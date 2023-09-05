The Sun Sets on Pragyan: India’s Lunar Rover Takes a Nap

Pragyan, the historic lunar rover sent by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), along with the Vikram lander, has completed its primary mission and is preparing to go into sleep mode. The rover has successfully delivered intriguing insights during its time on the Moon’s surface, and now it’s time for a well-deserved rest.

ISRO explained in a statement that Pragyan has completed its assignments and is safely parked and set into sleep mode. The battery is fully charged, and the solar panel is oriented to receive the next sunrise on September 22, 2023. The receiver is kept on, hopeful for a successful awakening to embark on another set of assignments.

Pragyan’s science mission was always scheduled for one lunar daytime, equivalent to about 14 Earth days. This limited timeframe is due to the alternating periods of sunlight and darkness on the Moon. During the long lunar nights, the temperature can drop to -130°C (-208°F), which poses a risk of damaging the rover’s instruments. To counter this, Pragyan relies on stored battery power during periods without sunlight.

ISRO has taken precautions to ensure Pragyan’s survival during its slumber. The batteries have been fully charged, and the solar panel has been positioned to catch the first sunlight when it returns. The rover’s two experiments have been turned off, and all the collected data has been transmitted back to Earth. ISRO has done everything possible to guarantee a successful awakening.

The fate of Pragyan’s awakening remains uncertain, but ISRO remains hopeful. In a tweet, the agency mentioned that if Pragyan does not wake up, it will remain on the Moon as India’s lunar ambassador. Meanwhile, the Vikram lander, after performing a bunny hop to a new location, has also been put into sleep mode. It will join Pragyan once its solar power is depleted and the battery is drained.

India’s first soft-landing on the Moon has been a resounding success, with the mission reaching the South Pole region, an area of great interest to space agencies. The hope now is that both the lander and the rover will awaken again, paving the way for an extended mission and further scientific discoveries.

