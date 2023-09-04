The Indian Moon Rover “Pragyan” Completes Walk on Lunar Surface

India’s moon rover, “Pragyan”, has concluded its walk on the lunar surface, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The rover, part of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, was placed in Sleep mode after completing its designated tasks. The rover’s payloads have been turned off and the data it collected has been transmitted back to Earth through the lander. The Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover were expected to operate for one lunar day, equivalent to 14 days on Earth.

ISRO hopes that the rover may reactivate and perform additional assignments when the next lunar day begins on September 22. However, there is no information regarding the outcome of the rover’s search for signs of frozen water on the lunar surface, which could potentially be used as a source of drinking water or rocket fuel for future astronaut missions.

During its mission, the rover confirmed the presence of sulfur and identified several other elements. The laser-induced spectroscope instrument on board also detected aluminum, iron, calcium, chromium, titanium, manganese, oxygen, and silicon on the surface. Indian scientists will analyze the data as a preliminary examination before sharing it with the global scientific community.

One challenge faced by the rover is the extreme cold environment on the moon, with nighttime temperatures dipping below -120°C (-184°F). The electronics on board were not designed to withstand such low temperatures, and the limited battery power might prevent the rover from waking up during the next lunar day.

India’s successful lunar mission is significant in emphasizing the country’s technological and space capabilities. It positions India alongside the United States, the Soviet Union, and China as one of only four countries to achieve a successful moon landing. The mission demonstrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of India as an ascendant nation asserting its place among the global elite.

