India’s Moon Rover Completes Tasks and Enters Sleep Mode

India’s moon rover, part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, has successfully completed its tasks on the lunar surface and has been put into sleep mode. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced that the rover has been parked safely and its payloads have been turned off. The data collected by the rover has been transmitted to Earth via the lander.

The rover was expected to operate for one lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 days on Earth. Currently, the battery is fully charged, and the solar panel is oriented to receive light at the next sunrise on September 22, 2023. The receiver is kept on, and the scientists are hoping for a successful awakening for another set of assignments.

Although there has been no word on the outcome of the rover’s search for signs of frozen water on the lunar surface, it has confirmed the presence of sulfur and detected several other elements. The rover’s laser-induced spectroscope instrument has also identified aluminum, iron, calcium, chromium, titanium, manganese, oxygen, and silicon on the moon’s surface.

However, there are concerns about the rover’s ability to withstand the extreme cold temperatures on the lunar surface. The electronics on board were not designed to endure temperatures below minus 120 degrees Celsius (minus 184 degrees Fahrenheit) during lunar nights, which can last up to 14 days on Earth. Pallava Bagla, a science writer and co-author of books on India’s space exploration, explained that the electronics may not survive the cold temperature and may not wake up by sunrise on the moon.

India’s success in its lunar landing mission highlights the country’s growing prominence as a technology and space powerhouse. The mission, which began over a month ago at an estimated cost of $75 million, reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambition to position India among the global elite.

India’s space program has a rich history, having launched satellites for itself and other nations. It successfully placed a satellite in orbit around Mars in 2014 and is now planning its first mission to the International Space Station in collaboration with the United States.

Sources:

– Indian Space Research Organization

– The Indian Express