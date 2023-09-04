India’s Moon Rover Completes Mission and Goes into Sleep Mode

India’s moon rover, part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, has successfully completed its tasks on the lunar surface and has been put into sleep mode, according to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). The rover’s payloads have been turned off and the data it collected has been transmitted back to Earth via the lander. The rover was expected to operate for one lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 days on Earth.

Although there is no information yet about the rover’s findings regarding the presence of frozen water on the lunar surface, it had previously confirmed the existence of sulfur and detected other elements such as aluminum, iron, calcium, chromium, titanium, manganese, oxygen, and silicon.

One challenge faced by the mission was the extreme cold temperatures on the moon, especially during the lunar night when temperatures can drop to below negative 184 Fahrenheit. The electronics on board the Indian moon mission were not specifically designed to withstand such low temperatures. The lunar night also lasts for approximately 14 days on Earth.

Pallava Bagla, a science writer and co-author of books on India’s space exploration, explained that the rover has limited battery power and may not wake up once the moon experiences sunrise due to the extreme cold temperatures. He mentioned that the technology for creating electronic circuits and components that can survive the deep cold of the moon currently does not exist in India.

The data collected by the rover will first be analyzed by Indian scientists before being shared with the global community. India’s moon mission marks a significant step forward in understanding the lunar environment and paves the way for future missions that could potentially utilize the moon’s resources for human exploration and space travel.

Source: Indian Space Research Organization, The Indian Express newspaper