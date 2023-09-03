India’s Moon Rover Completes Mission and Enters Sleep Mode

India’s moon rover, part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, has successfully completed its tasks and entered sleep mode less than two weeks after its historic landing near the lunar south pole, according to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). The rover’s payloads have been turned off, and the collected data has been transmitted to Earth via the lander. This marks the end of its mission on the lunar surface.

The lunar rover was expected to operate for one lunar day, equivalent to 14 Earth days. Currently, the battery is fully charged, and the solar panel is oriented to receive sunlight during the next lunar sunrise expected on September 22, 2023. The receiver is kept on in hopes of a successful awakening for another set of assignments.

While there has been no official update on the search for signs of frozen water on the lunar surface, the space agency previously confirmed the presence of sulfur and detected several other elements. The rover’s laser-induced spectroscope instrument also detected aluminum, iron, calcium, chromium, titanium, manganese, oxygen, and silicon on the moon’s surface.

However, there are challenges associated with the lunar night and extremely low temperatures, which can reach below -120 degrees Celsius (-184 degrees Fahrenheit). The electronics onboard the Indian moon mission were not designed to withstand such cold temperatures during the lunar night, which lasts for approximately 14 Earth days. Electronic circuits and components that can survive the deep cold temperature of the moon are currently unavailable in India.

The data collected by the rover will now be analyzed by Indian scientists initially and then by the global scientific community. This successful mission highlights India’s rising status as a technology and space powerhouse. It also aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of projecting India as a country asserting its place among the global elite.

India’s space program has been active since the 1960s, launching satellites for itself and other nations. In 2014, India successfully placed a satellite in orbit around Mars. The country is also planning its first mission to the International Space Station in collaboration with the United States, scheduled for next year.

Sources: India’s space mission, Indian Express newspaper