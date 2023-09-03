India’s Moon Rover Completes Assignments and Enters Sleep Mode

India’s moon rover has successfully completed its tasks on the lunar surface and has been put into sleep mode, according to a statement from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The rover, named Pragyan, was part of India’s historic moon landing near the lunar south pole. The mission has confirmed the presence of sulfur and detected several other elements on the lunar surface, including aluminum, iron, calcium, chromium, titanium, manganese, oxygen, and silicon.

The rover’s payloads have been turned off and the data it collected has been transmitted to Earth via the lander. The Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover were expected to operate for one lunar day, equivalent to 14 days on Earth. The battery is currently fully charged, and the solar panel is oriented to receive light at the next sunrise expected on September 22, 2023. There has been no update on the rover’s search for signs of frozen water on the lunar surface, which could be crucial for future astronaut missions.

However, there are concerns about the rover’s ability to withstand the extremely low temperatures during the lunar night, which can drop below -120 degrees Celsius (-184 degrees Fahrenheit). The electronics on board the Indian moon mission are not designed to handle such cold temperatures, and the lunar night lasts for as long as 14 days on Earth. Pallava Bagla, a science writer and co-author of books on India’s space exploration, explained that the electronics may not survive the cold temperatures, and the technology to withstand these conditions does not currently exist in India.

The data collected by the rover will be analyzed by Indian scientists and the global scientific community. India’s successful moon mission highlights the country’s technological capabilities and its growing status as a space powerhouse. The mission, which cost an estimated $75 million, positions India as the fourth country to achieve a successful moon landing, joining the United States, the Soviet Union, and China.

