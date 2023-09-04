India’s Moon Rover Completes Mission and Enters Sleep Mode

India’s moon rover, part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, has successfully completed its assigned tasks and has been put into sleep mode after its historic landing near the lunar south pole. The rover’s payloads have been turned off and the data it collected has been transmitted back to Earth via the lander. The battery is fully charged and the solar panel is oriented to receive light at the next sunrise on September 22, 2023.

During its time on the lunar surface, the rover was searching for signs of frozen water, which could be a potential source of drinking water and rocket fuel for future astronaut missions. While there is no information yet on the outcome of the search, the rover confirmed the presence of sulfur and detected several other elements, including aluminum, iron, calcium, chromium, titanium, manganese, oxygen, and silicon on the surface.

However, there are challenges for the rover due to the extreme lunar temperatures. The electronics on board the Indian moon mission were not designed to withstand temperatures below -120°C (-184°F) during the lunar night, which lasts for up to 14 Earth days. Pallava Bagla, a science writer and co-author of books on India’s space exploration, explained that the rover has limited battery power and the electronics may not survive the deep cold temperature of the moon.

After a failed attempt in 2019, India successfully landed on the moon last week, becoming the fourth country to achieve this milestone. This success highlights India’s growing technological and space capabilities and aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of India as an ascendant country in the global space community. The mission began with an estimated cost of $75 million.

India’s achievement comes shortly after Russia’s Luna-25 mission, which was intended to land in the same lunar region, experienced a failure and crashed. Russia attributed the failure to a lack of expertise following a long hiatus in lunar research since their last mission in 1976. India has been active in space exploration since the 1960s and has launched satellites for itself and other countries. The country also successfully put a satellite in orbit around Mars in 2014 and plans to collaborate with the United States for its first mission to the International Space Station in the near future.

