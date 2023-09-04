India’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission Enters Lunar Night

India’s historic Chandrayaan-3 mission has made significant progress, with its lander and rover now entering a period of sleep as the lunar night sets in. The mission achieved a successful soft landing on the moon, making India the fourth country to accomplish this feat. The lander, named Vikram, was put to sleep with the hope of reactivation after sunrise over the landing site. The rover, Pragyan, also completed initial activities and was set to sleep after accumulating a drive distance of 101.4 meters.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is the first to achieve a soft landing near the lunar South Pole region, which has been named Shiva Shakti Point. The mission aims to demonstrate safe lunar landing, roving on the surface, and conducting in-situ scientific experiments. Initial results from a lunar seismic activity payload on the lander have already been released.

Despite the progress, the mission did not meet all of its objectives. The rover was expected to travel 300 to 350 meters but only managed a distance of 65-70 meters. However, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) remains hopeful that both the lander and the rover may reactivate after the lunar night.

In addition to the Chandrayaan-3 mission, India also successfully launched its first dedicated solar observatory, Aditya-L1. The spacecraft, launched on a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, is on its way to Sun-Earth Lagrange point 1, where it will enter a halo orbit. The observatory carries seven indigenous scientific payloads to study the Sun and will undergo a journey of approximately 125 days to reach its destination.

