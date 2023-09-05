India’s Moon Rover Completes Mission on Lunar Surface

India’s moon rover, part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, has successfully completed its tasks on the lunar surface and has been placed into sleep mode. The rover’s payloads have been turned off, and the data it collected has been transmitted back to Earth through the lander. The mission was designed to operate for one lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 Earth days.

The Indian Space Research Organization released a statement stating that the rover is now safely parked and awaiting the next sunrise on September 22, 2023. The battery is fully charged, and the solar panel is oriented to receive sunlight. The team hopes for a successful awakening for another set of assignments.

Although there is no information yet on the outcome of the rover’s search for signs of frozen water, it has confirmed the presence of sulfur and detected various other elements using its laser-induced spectroscope instrument. The mission’s main objective was to explore the lunar south pole and gather valuable data that could aid future manned missions.

However, there are concerns about the rover’s ability to withstand the extremely low temperatures on the moon. The electronics on board were not designed for temperatures below -184°F during the lunar night, which can last up to 14 days on Earth. Pallava Bagla, a science writer and co-author of books on India’s space exploration, explained that the electronics may not survive the cold temperatures.

India’s successful moon mission is a significant achievement and showcases the country’s growing capabilities in technology and space exploration. It positions India as a rising power in the global space arena and aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of asserting India’s place among the global elite.

