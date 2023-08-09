India’s Chandrayaan-3 Rover Sends First Images of Moon

India’s Chandrayaan-3 rover successfully reached lunar orbit on August 5, marking a crucial milestone in the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) ambitious mission to the Moon. The spacecraft was launched on July 14 and is scheduled to land on the Moon’s south pole on August 23.

Once the mission’s lander, Vikram, and lunar rover, Pragyan, touch down, they will begin conducting scientific operations. Pragyan will explore the lunar surface for approximately two weeks, equivalent to a lunar day, before shutting down during the night.

The main objectives of the rover are to investigate the composition of the lunar surface, search for water ice in lunar soil, study the history of lunar impacts, and contribute to scientists’ understanding of the Moon’s evolution. With a range of up to 500 meters, the rover will be able to cover significant ground during its operational lifespan.

The Chandrayaan-3 rover is equipped with an Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer (APXS) to analyze the chemical composition of the lunar surface, as well as a Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) to identify the elemental composition of lunar rocks and soil.

If the landing is successful, India will join the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China as the only countries to achieve a soft landing on the Moon. The previous Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019 came close to achieving this feat but encountered landing software issues and crashed upon entering lunar orbit.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission has a budget of 6 billion rupees (approximately $70 million), underlining the significance of this endeavor for the ISRO. A successful mission will not only make history but also propel the organization toward future interplanetary missions and further exploration of space.