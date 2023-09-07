CityLife

India’s Chandrayaan-3 Lander Rests Before Reawakening for Further Exploration

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
The Chandrayaan-3 lander, which successfully landed on the lunar surface on August 23, is now in sleep mode as it rests through the 14-day lunar night. This historic landing has put India in the elite group of countries that have safely placed a spacecraft on the moon. The primary goals of the mission have been accomplished, with the lander conducting technology demonstrations and data collection focused on analyzing the composition of the moon’s soil and atmosphere.

This mission also marks the first exploration of the lunar south pole, a region believed to contain deposits of water ice. The discovery of water ice would have significant implications for future space exploration missions, as it could be harvested and converted into drinking water and rocket fuel.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission has been a point of national pride in India, with millions of people watching online coverage of the landing. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the mission, stating that scientific efforts will continue to develop a better understanding of the universe for the welfare of humanity.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has confirmed that the Chandrayaan-3 lander is in sleep mode because it is not designed to collect scientific data during the lunar night. However, there are hopes that the lander and its rover will be reawakened on September 22.

The lander and rover are equipped with a range of scientific instruments, including a laser for analyzing the moon’s regolith and exosphere, and a seismometer for detecting quakes within the moon’s interior. The ISRO has shared updates on social media, showcasing data points gathered by the lander and rover.

Overall, the Chandrayaan-3 mission has been a successful endeavor for India, furthering their presence in space exploration and contributing to the scientific understanding of the moon.

