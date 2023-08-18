India’s Chandrayaan-3 Probe Captures Stunning Moon Imagery Ahead of Lunar Landing Attempt

India’s Chandrayaan-3 probe is nearing its historic touchdown attempt on the moon, and it has recently captured incredible images of the lunar surface. Launched on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 is aiming to achieve India’s first successful lunar landing.

The mission has been progressing smoothly according to schedule. On August 5, the lander-rover duo entered lunar orbit, and on August 17, it separated from its propulsion module. Throughout its journey, the probe has been taking numerous photos to document important milestones.

One notable image taken by Chandrayaan-3 shows its free-flying propulsion module, which was shared by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) via social media. The probe has also captured footage of the lunar surface, highlighting several craters, including Fabry and Giordano Bruno.

ISRO continues to share moon imagery from Chandrayaan-3. A recent post featured a video comprised of photos taken on August 15. These images are part of the reconnaissance work for the upcoming landing attempt, scheduled for August 23 or August 24 near the lunar south pole.

If successful, Chandrayaan-3’s landing would be a significant achievement for India. Currently, the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China are the only countries to have soft-landed probes on the moon. Additionally, no spacecraft has ever touched down near the lunar south pole, a region believed to contain valuable water ice resources for future human settlement.

While Chandrayaan-3 aims to make history in the lunar south pole, Russia’s Luna-25 probe may also join the competition. Luna-25 is scheduled to land in the same region, potentially precluding India’s achievement.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission has a budget of 6 billion rupees (approximately $72 million), and it includes a lander named Vikram and a rover called Pragyan. If all goes as planned, the robotic duo will explore the moon’s surface for approximately 14 Earth days before the onset of the cold and dark lunar night. During this time, they will collect valuable data before shutting down temporarily.