India’s Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Lander Returns First Images from the Moon

India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander has shared its first images after entering orbit around the moon. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released these images on August 6th, confirming that the spacecraft had successfully reached its destination. The lunar landing attempt is planned for August 23rd.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14th and entered an elliptical Earth orbit. Over time, it gradually raised its orbit and on July 31st, it made a crucial burn to set its course towards the moon. According to ISRO, the spacecraft entered orbit around the moon on August 5th.

The spacecraft will perform additional engine burns to bring it into a circular track about 60 miles above the moon’s surface. This will be done a week prior to the anticipated landing attempt.

The newly released images, compiled into a 45-second video by ISRO, showcase the solar arrays of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in the foreground, while the moon appears in the background. The moon’s surface, with its prominent impact craters and lunar mare, or seas, can be spotted in the images.

Chandrayaan-3’s mission has a budget of approximately $73 million and aims to achieve a precise landing near the south pole of the moon. If successful, India will join the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China as the only countries to accomplish a soft lunar landing. The mission’s lander, named Vikram, also carries a small rover called Pragyan. Together, they are expected to perform surface operations and experiments for approximately 14 Earth days before the lunar nighttime takes over.