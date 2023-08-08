India’s Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Lander Returns First Images from Moon

India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander has shared its initial images from the moon after successfully entering orbit around Earth’s celestial neighbor. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) unveiled the images, confirming that the spacecraft has reached its destination well before the scheduled lunar landing attempt on August 23.

Chandrayaan-3 embarked on its journey on July 14, initially entering a highly elliptical orbit around Earth. Gradually, it increased its orbit and executed a burn on July 31 to set a course towards the moon. ISRO reported that the spacecraft successfully entered lunar orbit on August 5.

The spacecraft will perform additional engine burns to achieve a circular trajectory about 60 miles (100 kilometers) above the moon’s surface one week in advance of the planned landing. The newly released images, compiled into a 45-second video by ISRO, showcase the golden solar arrays of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft against the backdrop of the moon. Notable features seen in the background include large impact craters and lunar mare, or seas.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, valued at approximately 6 billion rupees (around $73 million), aims to achieve a precise landing near the moon’s south pole. If successful, India will join the exclusive group of nations including the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China, who have achieved a soft lunar landing.

Accompanying the mission’s lander, Vikram, is a small rover called Pragyan. Together, they will conduct surface operations and experiments for the duration of a lunar day, approximately 14 Earth days, before succumbing to the extreme cold of the lunar nighttime.