India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft enters lunar orbit, inching closer to the moon’s surface

India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has entered lunar orbit, bringing the country one step closer to executing a controlled landing on the moon. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) confirmed that the spacecraft successfully underwent a planned orbit reduction maneuver, which brought it closer to the moon’s surface.

Chandrayaan-3, developed by ISRO, consists of a lander, propulsion module, and rover. Its objective is to safely land near the challenging terrain of the moon’s South Pole, collect data, and conduct scientific experiments to enhance our understanding of the moon’s composition. If successful, India will become the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the moon, following the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China.

This is India’s second attempt at a soft landing. The previous effort, Chandrayaan-2, failed in 2019 when its rover crash-landed on the moon’s surface. However, the Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008 successfully orbited the moon and deliberately crash-landed onto its surface.

India’s space program has a long history, dating back more than six decades. It started when India was a newly independent country facing economic challenges. Over the years, India has made significant progress and has become the world’s most populous nation and the fifth-largest economy. Under Prime Minister Modi, India’s space ambitions have grown, with Chandrayaan-3 being a significant milestone.

The Chandrayaan-1 mission made an important discovery by detecting water molecules on the moon’s surface. Now, Chandrayaan-3 aims to build upon this knowledge and explore the moon’s South Pole, known for its scientific significance.

India has invested approximately $75 million in the Chandrayaan-3 mission, highlighting its commitment to space exploration and scientific advancement. The upcoming landing on August 23 holds great promise for India’s space odyssey and the dreams and ambitions of its people.