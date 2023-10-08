CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

India’s Aditya-L1 spacecraft resumes its journey towards Sun-Earth L1

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 8, 2023
India’s Aditya-L1 spacecraft resumes its journey towards Sun-Earth L1

India’s Aditya-L1, the country’s first mission to the sun, has successfully completed a trajectory correction maneuver on October 6, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The spacecraft is now healthy and on track to reach Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1.

Aditya-L1, named after the Hindu sun god, will be positioned in a Halo Orbit around L1, which is the point between the sun and the Earth where the gravitational forces of both celestial bodies balance out. This location offers a unique vantage point for studying solar phenomena and space weather.

The trajectory correction maneuver is a critical operation that ensures the spacecraft stays on its intended path. By making small adjustments to its trajectory, ISRO ensures that Aditya-L1 reaches its destination accurately and optimizes its scientific observations.

Once Aditya-L1 reaches its final orbit, it will begin collecting valuable data about the sun and its activities. The mission aims to study the solar corona, which is the outermost part of the sun’s atmosphere, and investigate the dynamics of coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and their influence on space weather.

Understanding the sun and its behavior is crucial for space weather forecasting and protecting critical infrastructure on Earth, such as satellites and power grids, from solar storms. Aditya-L1 will contribute to the global efforts in this field and enhance India’s capabilities in space research and technology.

The successful trajectory correction maneuver marks an important milestone for the Aditya-L1 mission. As the spacecraft continues its journey towards L1, scientists and researchers eagerly await the valuable data it will provide about the sun’s mysteries and its impact on our planet.

Sources:
– Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
– “Aditya mission poised to unlock the secrets of Sun’s corona”, The Hindu

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

NASA’s Psyche Mission Prepares to Study Metal-Rich Asteroid

Oct 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Scientists Discover Highest Intensity Gamma Rays from Pulsar

Oct 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

New Zealand’s Subterranean Water Reservoir Could Help Unlock the Mystery of Slow Slip Earthquakes

Oct 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Science

NASA’s Psyche Mission Prepares to Study Metal-Rich Asteroid

Oct 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Scientists Discover Highest Intensity Gamma Rays from Pulsar

Oct 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

New Zealand’s Subterranean Water Reservoir Could Help Unlock the Mystery of Slow Slip Earthquakes

Oct 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Solar Eclipse to Sweep Across North America on October 14

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments