Indian Spacecraft Captures Images of Lunar Surface as it Approaches Moon’s South Pole

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 20, 2023
An Indian spacecraft, the Chandrayaan-3, has recently taken images of the lunar surface as it approaches the moon’s south pole. The images, shared by the Indian space agency ISRO, provide a view of the moon from the spacecraft shortly after it entered orbit.

The mission, launched last month, aims to land an uncrewed lander near the lunar south pole. This region has never been landed on before, but several space agencies, including NASA, have plans to explore it in the coming years. The Indian mission is also attracting attention as it is in competition with the Russian moon mission, Luna-25, which launched earlier this month.

On August 18, ISRO released images taken by two cameras on the Chandrayaan-3 mission: the Lander Imager Camera-1 and the Lander Position Detection Camera. These images will assist in the upcoming landing attempt, which is scheduled for next week.

The images showcase various craters on the moon’s surface, including ones named after Italian philosopher Giordano Bruno and an impact crater called Harkhebi. One of the images even captures a glimpse of Earth in the corner of the frame.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft consists of a lander called Vikram and a rover called Pragyan. The propulsion module of the craft remains in orbit around the moon as an orbiter. This mission follows the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which was successful in orbiting the moon but failed during its landing attempt in 2019.

The objective of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is to safely reach the lunar surface and have the rover investigate the area surrounding the landing site using instruments such as a spectrometer and a spectroscope. This will provide valuable insights into the moon’s composition. The rover is expected to operate for two weeks, conducting various experiments.

Scientists are particularly interested in the moon’s south pole as it may contain water ice deposits. This discovery would be vital for future crewed missions to the moon, including NASA’s plans under the Artemis program for crewed lunar exploration.

