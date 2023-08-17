CityLife

The Lander Module Separates from Propulsion Module for Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Mission

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 17, 2023
The lander module of the Chandrayaan-3 has successfully separated from the propulsion module ahead of a planned moon landing slated for August 23. India’s latest space mission has completed a key step in the country’s second attempt at a lunar landing, with its moon module separating from its propulsion section.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed that the lander module of the Chandrayaan-3 had “successfully separated” from the propulsion module. This announcement came six days ahead of the planned landing. If successful, India will join just three other countries that have successfully landed a spacecraft on the Moon.

The Chandrayaan-3 lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on July 14, 2023. The propulsion module will continue its journey in the current orbit for months/years to study exoplanets. Instruments on board will perform a spectroscopic study of Earth’s atmosphere and measure variations in polarisation from Earth’s clouds to gather signatures of exoplanets that could support life.

India aims to safely touch down near the moon’s south pole between August 23 and 24. The previous attempt four years ago ended in failure when ground control lost contact. Chandrayaan-3 includes a lander module named Vikram and a rover named Pragyan. The mission has a price tag of $74.6 million, demonstrating India’s frugal space engineering.

India’s space programme has experienced significant growth since its first lunar orbiter mission in 2008. With this mission, India aims to achieve another milestone in its aerospace sector and contribute to the global understanding of the Moon.

By Mampho Brescia

