India Tests Parachute System for Gaganyaan Astronaut Mission

India’s space program, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), is making progress on its Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send three astronauts to low Earth orbit. As part of this mission, the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) conducted drogue parachute deployment tests at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory. The drogue parachutes, which are mortar-deployed conical ribbon-type parachutes, are crucial in safely returning the Gaganyaan crew module back to Earth. These parachutes stabilize the spacecraft and reduce its velocity during reentry.

The recent tests involved the successful deployment of a drogue chute while traveling at high velocity on a rocket-powered rail track sled. This is an important step toward developing a parachute system that can safely bring the crew module back to the ground. The next phase of testing will involve a high-altitude abort test on a Test Vehicle Demonstration 1 (TV-D1) scheduled for late September or early October.

The Gaganyaan crew module will be decelerated by a system of 10 parachutes, including drogue parachutes, apex cover separation parachutes, and main parachutes. ISRO conducted recovery tests earlier this year, collaborating with the Indian navy to recover a mock crew module from a closed pool.

In addition to the parachute system tests, ISRO plans to conduct two uncrewed flights to validate Gaganyaan’s technology in low Earth orbit. These flights will test the modified Launch Vehicle Mark-3 rocket’s ability to carry humans to orbit. The first crewed Gaganyaan flight is expected to launch as soon as late 2024, making India the fourth country to independently send astronauts to space.

