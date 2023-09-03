India Tests Crucial Parachute Deployment for Gaganyaan Spaceflight Mission

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), is making significant progress towards its goal of independently launching astronauts to space through its Gaganyaan mission. The mission aims to send three astronauts to low Earth orbit, requiring the development of a spacecraft that can safely transport the crew to space and back to Earth.

As a crucial step towards this goal, the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) recently conducted drogue parachute deployment tests at the Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility in Chandigarh. The drogue parachutes, with a diameter of 19 feet, are an integral part of safely returning the Gaganyaan crew module to Earth. These parachutes help stabilize the spacecraft and reduce its velocity during reentry into Earth’s atmosphere.

Video footage released by ISRO demonstrates the successful deployment of a drogue chute while traveling at a high velocity on a rocket-powered rail track sled. The drogue chutes will undergo further testing during a high-altitude abort test on Test Vehicle Demonstration 1 (TV-D1) in the coming months.

According to ISRO, the Gaganyaan crew module will be decelerated during reentry by a complex system of ten parachutes, including two apex cover separation parachutes, a pair of drogue parachutes for stabilization, and three pilot chutes that will each extract three main parachutes for a safe landing.

In addition to parachute deployment tests, ISRO has also conducted recovery tests in collaboration with the Indian Navy. These tests involved the recovery of a mock crew module from a closed pool to simulate the process of recovering the actual crew module.

ISRO plans to conduct a pair of uncrewed flights to further validate and test the Gaganyaan’s technology in low Earth orbit. Scheduled for late 2023 and the first half of 2024, these flights will ensure that the modified Launch Vehicle Mark-3 rocket can safely carry humans into orbit.

If all goes according to plan, the first crewed Gaganyaan flight could launch as early as late 2024. This historic mission will carry three Indian astronauts on a short orbital test flight, making India the fourth country after the United States, Russia, and China to have the capability to launch humans into space.

