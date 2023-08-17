India’s First Mission to Study the Sun Set to Launch in September

India is preparing for its inaugural mission to study the sun, which is scheduled to launch in early September. The spacecraft, named Aditya-L1, has arrived at its launch site on Sriharikota Island on India’s east coast. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared the first images of the observatory on social media.

Scientists have been studying the sun for a long time, but they are still perplexed by the extreme heat of its outermost atmospheric layer, called the corona. The corona is approximately 1.8 million degrees Fahrenheit (1 million degrees Celsius) hotter than the sun’s surface. Additionally, little is known about the inner workings of the sun before it releases solar flares and coronal mass ejections, which can impact Earth.

The Aditya-L1 observatory is expected to shed light on these long-standing mysteries. The launch date has not yet been announced, but it is anticipated that the spacecraft will be deployed on a four-stage rocket in the first week of September.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle will propel the observatory into a stable, circular orbit around Earth. Once the seven instruments onboard the spacecraft are confirmed to be functioning correctly, the orbit will be elongated into an egg-shaped path. This trajectory will initiate a four-month journey to its final destination, a parking spot approximately 1 million miles from Earth called Earth-sun Lagrange Point 1 or L1. The Sun and Heliospheric Observatory, a joint project by NASA and the European Space Agency, is also stationed at L1.

Of the seven payloads on board Aditya-L1, four are dedicated to directly observing the sun. These instruments include two X-ray spectrometers to study solar flares, a coronagraph to capture continuous images of the sun and detect flares, and an instrument to measure solar radiation. The remaining three instruments will study solar wind, its composition, and measure magnetic fields at the observatory’s position.

The Aditya-L1 mission, costing approximately 3.8 billion rupees ($45 million) and taking 15 years to develop, represents India’s second significant launch this year. In July, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft embarked on a journey to the moon and is expected to attempt a lunar landing later this month.