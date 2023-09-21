The Challenges of NASA’s Mars Sample Return Mission

A recent independent review of NASA’s Mars Sample Return mission has found that the current plan is unworkable due to unrealistic timelines and budgets. The mission, which aims to bring back rocks and soil from Mars, was initially scheduled for launch in 2028 with a budget of $4.4 billion. However, the review board concludes that the earliest launch date would be 2030 with an estimated budget of $8 billion to $11 billion.

The review highlights that the mission was established with unrealistic expectations and an unwieldy structure. As a result, there is currently no credible technical, schedule, cost, and technical baseline that can be achieved with the available funding. These findings support concerns raised by scientists and policymakers about the ballooning costs of the mission and its potential impact on funding for other scientific endeavors.

The Mars Sample Return mission involves a complex process, with the development of a Sample Retriever Lander, the Perseverance rover collecting samples, and a Mars Ascent Vehicle to launch the samples into Martian orbit. The European Space Agency’s Earth return orbiter would then carry the samples back to Earth orbit for retrieval.

Returning samples from Mars holds significant scientific importance. The mission would provide valuable insights into the planet’s geological history and the possibility of past life on Mars. It has long been a high priority for the scientific community and is seen as a strategic step in Mars exploration.

The report emphasizes the need for NASA to engage with the planetary science community and effectively communicate the mission’s prioritization and its role in the larger Mars exploration strategy. Additionally, the reviewers highlight the importance of maintaining US and European leadership in space exploration as a mark of soft power, in light of China’s plans to launch its own sample return mission.

In conclusion, while the Mars Sample Return mission remains a priority for NASA, significant challenges in terms of budget, timeline, and communication with the scientific community need to be addressed before the mission can move forward.

