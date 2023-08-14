An Australian TikTok Celebrity Captures Rare ‘Headstand’ Behavior of Humpback Whale

An Australian TikTok celebrity recently filmed a remarkable sight—a humpback whale performing a rare ‘headstand’ on the calm horizon. Brodie Moss captured the moment while paddling in a transparent kayak when the tail of a whale suddenly emerged from the ocean surface. In the video shared on TikTok and YouTube, Moss expresses his excitement as he observes the fluted tail of the massive humpback floating motionless on the horizon.

As Moss paddles backward to maintain a safe distance, he notices a baby whale swimming around the tail and wonders about its behavior. He uses his camera to show the calf gently resting its head near the adult whale’s chest, likely its mother. The video also captures the soothing sounds of the two whales singing to each other in the background.

This unique ‘tail-up’ behavior has fascinated scientists for years. It is sometimes referred to as ‘tail sailing’ due to the whale’s tail resembling a sail when it emerges from the water. The behavior has been observed in humpbacks, gray whales, bowhead whales, and right whales. While Moss did not disclose the location of his footage, he is a member of the YBS Youngbloods crew, known for creating ocean media content along the Western Australian coast.

Similar instances of tail sailing have been recorded off the coast of Brazil during a long-term study from 1989 to 2000. The behavior varied in duration from a few seconds to as long as 12 minutes. The whales were observed twisting their tails slowly, spinning on a longitudinal axis. Mother whales often exhibited this behavior with their calves swimming nearby, as Moss witnessed in Australia.

Experts have proposed various hypotheses to explain tail sailing, including resting and temperature regulation. It is possible that a mother whale flips upside down to rest while keeping an eye on her calf. Additionally, sticking their tails up into the wind could help whales regulate their body temperature. The highly vascularized tail could play a role in heat absorption or release.

Moss hopes that his recent footage will contribute to a better understanding of this fascinating behavior among humpback whales.