Orcas Hunting Whale Sharks: A Rare and Merciless Encounter

It’s no secret that orcas can be terrifying predators. While they may not pose a threat to humans (unless we’re interacting with them in places like Seaworld), they spell trouble for sharks, especially if they have a delectable liver. A shocking video captured by James Moskito, the CEO of Ocean Safaris, showcases an orca targeting a whale shark and feasting on its liver.

While orcas are commonly known to hunt great whites in this manner, the video reveals that they aren’t particularly choosy when it comes to their liver sources. Nevertheless, orcas exhibit incredible behavior when it comes to hunting sharks. Sharks experience tonic immobility, a trance-like state, when flipped upside down. Orcas take advantage of this by flipping them over and extracting their organs.

Moskito’s footage is believed to be the first of its kind, as whale sharks are massive and have few natural predators due to their size. However, orcas, also known as killer whales, live up to their name.

During an expedition to the Gulf of California in April, Moskito witnessed the entire event. He swam closer to observe a whale shark, only to witness the killer whales swiftly approach. They bit the bottom of the whale shark, seemingly slurped its liver, and the lifeless carcass sank downwards.

Though it’s difficult to watch, this incident serves as a reminder of the merciless nature of Mother Nature.