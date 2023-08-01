CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Orcas Hunting Whale Sharks: A Rare and Merciless Encounter

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 1, 2023
Orcas Hunting Whale Sharks: A Rare and Merciless Encounter

It’s no secret that orcas can be terrifying predators. While they may not pose a threat to humans (unless we’re interacting with them in places like Seaworld), they spell trouble for sharks, especially if they have a delectable liver. A shocking video captured by James Moskito, the CEO of Ocean Safaris, showcases an orca targeting a whale shark and feasting on its liver.

While orcas are commonly known to hunt great whites in this manner, the video reveals that they aren’t particularly choosy when it comes to their liver sources. Nevertheless, orcas exhibit incredible behavior when it comes to hunting sharks. Sharks experience tonic immobility, a trance-like state, when flipped upside down. Orcas take advantage of this by flipping them over and extracting their organs.

Moskito’s footage is believed to be the first of its kind, as whale sharks are massive and have few natural predators due to their size. However, orcas, also known as killer whales, live up to their name.

During an expedition to the Gulf of California in April, Moskito witnessed the entire event. He swam closer to observe a whale shark, only to witness the killer whales swiftly approach. They bit the bottom of the whale shark, seemingly slurped its liver, and the lifeless carcass sank downwards.

Though it’s difficult to watch, this incident serves as a reminder of the merciless nature of Mother Nature.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

New Algorithm Helps Detect Potentially Hazardous Asteroids

Aug 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

The Enigma of Epistasis: Uncovering the Hidden Interactions in Genetics

Aug 1, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

“Unnatural” Amino Acids Created with New Method, Opens Doors for Therapies and Organic Chemistry

Aug 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

AI

Sean Penn Joins SAG-AFTRA Strike in Support of Writers and Actors

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

The Benefits of Regular Exercise

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

GPT-3 Demonstrates Reasoning Abilities on Par with Undergraduate Students

Aug 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

The 2023 Identity Security Threat Landscape

Aug 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments