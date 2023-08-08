Oldest Fossil Remains of Dicraeosaurid Dinosaur Discovered in India

Scientists from IIT-Roorkee and Geological Survey of India (GSI) have made an important discovery in Jaisalmer – the oldest fossil remains of a long-necked, plant-eating dicraeosaurid dinosaur. This finding suggests that India played a significant role in the evolution of dinosaurs. The study, published in the international journal ‘Scientific Reports’, reveals that the fossil remains are 167 million years old and belong to a previously unknown species.

The dinosaur has been named ‘Tharosaurus indicus’, with the first part of the name referring to the Thar desert where the fossils were found, and the second part indicating its country of origin. Prior to this discovery, fossils of dicraeosaurid dinosaurs had been found in North and South Americas, Africa, and China, but none were known from India.

The discovery was the result of a systematic fossil exploration and excavation program carried out by GSI in the Middle Jurassic rocks of the Jaisalmer region in Rajasthan. Prof. Sunil Bajpai, Chair Professor of Vertebrate Paleontology at IIT-Roorkee, and his colleague Debajit Datta, a national postdoctoral fellow, conducted a detailed study on the fossils over a period of five years.

The rocks where the fossils were found have been determined to be approximately 167 million years old, making the Tharosaurus indicus not only the oldest known dicraeosaurid, but also the oldest diplodocoid globally. It was previously believed that the oldest dicraeosaurid was from China, dating back around 166-164 million years.

This discovery sheds new light on the dinosaur evolution in India and highlights the importance of continued exploration and research in uncovering the rich paleontological history of the country.