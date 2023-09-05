CityLife

The Search for Ancient Life: NASA and International Partners Study Fossilized Lifeforms in Western Australia

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 5, 2023
NASA’s Mars Exploration Program, in collaboration with the European Space Agency, the Australian Space Agency, and the Australian Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization, is conducting a research expedition in Western Australia’s Pilbara region. The focus of the study is on “stromatolites,” which are the oldest confirmed fossilized lifeforms on Earth. The expedition aims to understand the geological context of these fossils and explore their relevance to potential signs of life on Mars.

Stromatolites are fossils formed by mats of microorganisms that existed around 3.5 billion years ago and have been preserved in the rock record. The Pilbara region in Western Australia is one of the few places on Earth where such ancient geological records exist, making it a valuable testing ground for scientists and engineers studying the search for life in ancient environments.

During the expedition, the international delegation discussed the challenges of detecting and confirming fossil evidence. They emphasized the importance of geological context in selecting sampling sites and ensuring the integrity of the biological origin of samples. The geological processes that reshape Earth’s surface over time make it difficult for fossils to be preserved for long periods, so only a fraction of past life remains in the geological record. By studying the Pilbara region, scientists and engineers can refine their techniques for identifying signs of ancient life in similar environments on Mars.

The expedition not only sheds light on the ancient Earth but also provides valuable insights for future Mars missions. It strengthens international collaborations and highlights the significance of understanding our own planet’s evolution in the context of exploring other celestial bodies. This joint effort between NASA, the European Space Agency, the Australian Space Agency, and the Australian Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization paves the way for future missions to bring samples from Mars to Earth for further study.

