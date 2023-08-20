Scientists Discover Carbon Dioxide on Exoplanet 700 Light Years Away

Joshua Lothringer, an assistant professor in the department of physics at Utah Valley University, recently became part of a team that discovered carbon dioxide on an exoplanet known as hot Jupiter WASP-39b. Lothringer, who has always been fascinated by science, found this discovery to be quite exciting.

Led by a collaboration of over 100 scientists from various international academic organizations, the team used the James Webb Space Telescope, provided by NASA, to study the exoplanet. Lothringer and the other scientists focused the telescope on a distant star and observed changes in its light spectrum over time. This dimming of the star’s light indicated the presence of an exoplanet.

Lothringer’s specific role in the project was to determine if carbon dioxide was present on WASP-39b. By using infrared cameras and analyzing the light spectrum, he was able to confirm the presence of carbon dioxide. Gases on exoplanets absorb light in different combinations of colors, allowing scientists to identify the atmosphere’s composition. Carbon dioxide, in particular, absorbs red infrared light that is invisible to the naked eye.

The discovery of carbon dioxide on this exoplanet, located 700 light years from Earth, provides valuable insights into its atmosphere and potential habitability. Lothringer and his team’s work contributes to the growing knowledge about exoplanets, which are planets outside of our solar system. To date, over 5,000 exoplanets have been identified.

The use of the James Webb Space Telescope was a significant aspect of this research. Lothringer expressed his appreciation for being able to utilize such advanced technology, which is a rare opportunity in one’s career. The telescope’s capabilities and the team’s analysis enabled them to make this groundbreaking discovery.

This achievement not only showcases the advancements in astronomical research but also highlights the importance of international collaboration in scientific endeavors. The discovery of carbon dioxide on hot Jupiter WASP-39b opens up possibilities for further studies on exoplanetary atmospheres and the potential for finding other Earth-like planets in the future.