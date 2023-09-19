RNA Recovered from Extinct Tasmanian Tiger, Boosting Efforts in De-Extinction Research

Scientists have recovered RNA from a Tasmanian tiger, also known as the thylacine, that has been stored at a museum in Stockholm since 1891. While DNA extraction from ancient animals and plants has been done before, this is the first time that RNA has been successfully recovered from an extinct species. RNA, like DNA, is a biomolecular molecule present in all living cells and is responsible for carrying genetic information and synthesizing proteins. The ability to extract, sequence, and analyze old RNA could potentially aid in the recreation of extinct species and help in understanding past viral pandemics.

The Tasmanian tiger was an apex predator that once roamed the Australian continent and adjacent islands. The arrival of humans in Australia brought about the downfall of the species, and European colonizers in the 18th century further contributed to their extinction. The study of the Tasmanian tiger’s demise is considered one of the most well-documented cases of human-driven extinction.

The recovered RNA provides insights into the biology and metabolic regulation of the Tasmanian tiger before its extinction. Understanding the gene complements and gene activity of extinct species is crucial in recreating them. While the possibility of resurrecting extinct species using gene editing on living relatives is still skeptical, further research on the biology of these extinct animals is encouraged.

The recovery of RNA from the Tasmanian tiger’s remains surprised scientists, as RNA is generally considered less stable than DNA and was thought to have a short lifespan. The desiccated condition of the remains at the Swedish Natural History Museum, with the skin, muscles, and bones preserved, likely contributed to the preservation of RNA.

This research opens up new possibilities in the field of de-extinction and sheds light on the biology of extinct species. While recreating an extinct species remains a complex task, understanding their genetic makeup and biological processes is essential in conservation efforts and learning from past extinctions.

Sources:

– “RNA recovered from extinct Tasmanian tiger” – Reuters

– “What is RNA?” – National Human Genome Research Institute

– “What is DNA?” – National Human Genome Research Institute