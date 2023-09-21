A New Genetically Engineered Microorganism Can Break Down Plastic in Saltwater

According to a study published in the AIChE Journal, researchers at North Carolina State University have made progress in addressing the issue of marine plastic pollution. They have genetically engineered a marine microorganism, Vibrio natriegens, to break down polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a commonly used plastic found in bottles, food packaging, and clothes, in saltwater.

PET waste often ends up in landfills and aquatic environments, where it eventually breaks down into microplastics that are harmful to marine life. Previous attempts to genetically engineer bacteria or enzymes to break down plastic have been limited by the inhibitory effects of high-salt concentrations. The researchers took a different approach by harnessing the fast-reproducing abilities of Vibrio natriegens and the PET-degrading enzymes produced by Ideonella sakaiensis.

By inserting the DNA sequence responsible for producing the PET-degrading enzyme from Ideonella sakaiensis into Vibrio natriegens, the modified microorganism was able to break down PET into its building blocks in a saltwater environment at room temperature. This breakthrough is significant because it eliminates the need to remove plastics from the ocean and rinse off high concentration salts before the recycling process.

While this study represents a step forward in addressing marine plastic pollution, there is still more work to be done. The researchers plan to further modify Vibrio natriegens so that it can feed on the byproducts it creates during PET breakdown and produce useful chemical molecules as a result.

Overall, this research offers a glimmer of hope in tackling the massive problem of plastic litter in the oceans. If further developed, genetically engineered microorganisms like Vibrio natriegens could potentially play a significant role in breaking down plastic waste and reducing its impact on marine ecosystems.

Definitions:

– Polyethylene terephthalate (PET): A type of plastic commonly used in bottles, food packaging, and clothing.

– Microplastics: Tiny particles of plastic, less than 5 mm in size, that are harmful to marine life.

– Genetically engineered: The process of altering an organism’s genetic material to give it new traits or abilities.

Sources:

– Tianyu Li, Stefano Menegatti, Nathan Crook. Breakdown of polyethylene therepthalate microplastics under saltwater conditions using engineered Vibrio natriegens. AIChE Journal, 2023.