Scientists at MIT demonstrate control over quantum randomness

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Institute for Soldier Technologies have achieved a breakthrough in controlling quantum randomness. This breakthrough pertains to the phenomenon of vacuum fluctuations in the quantum realm. While a vacuum is traditionally thought of as empty space, even in the quantum realm it experiences minor fluctuations. The researchers likened these fluctuations to waves suddenly appearing in a calm sea. Unlike the predictable movement of macro-scale objects, motion in the quantum realm is effectively random. These random fluctuations have allowed engineers to build truly random number generators, but have posed challenges in areas of research where randomness needs to be factored into the equation.

Conventional computers function in a deterministic manner, executing step-by-step instructions with predictable outcomes. However, this approach has limitations when it comes to simulating the physical world or optimizing complex systems that involve uncertainty and randomness. Researchers from MIT and their associates published a study in which they explain that controlling quantum randomness could revolutionize probabilistic computing and field sensing technologies. Probabilistic computing systems offer multiple possible outcomes associated with probabilities, making them well-suited for simulating physical phenomena and tackling problems with multiple solutions.

Until now, controlling quantum randomness has been elusive in probabilistic computing scenarios. However, the MIT team claims to have achieved this feat by injecting a weak laser “bias” into an optical parametric oscillator, which acts as a controllable source of “biased” quantum randomness. The team believes that they have tapped into unexplored territory and have the ability to control random events, enough to incorporate them into real-world probabilistic computer designs. This breakthrough could usher in a revolution in probabilistic computing, with potential applications in combinatorial optimization and lattice quantum chromodynamics simulations. The team envisions further developments that will lead to higher-rate photonic p-bits and broader applications in the next few years.

