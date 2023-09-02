New Moon Crater Likely Caused by Russia’s Luna 25 Mission

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) has discovered a new impact crater on the surface of the Moon, believed to be caused by Russia’s Luna 25 mission. The Luna 25 spacecraft experienced a descent anomaly during its landing attempt on August 19, causing it to impact the Moon’s surface in the southwest rim of the Pontécoulant G crater.

The LRO captured images of the impact site on August 24, revealing a small new crater with a diameter of about 10 meters. The LRO team compared images taken prior to and after the impact, confirming that the newly formed crater appeared after the last available image from June 2022. Given its proximity to the estimated impact point of Luna 25, the LRO team concluded that the crater is most likely the result of the mission’s failed landing.

The Luna 25 mission, also known as Luna-Glob-Lander, was launched on August 10, 2023, with the objective of studying the composition of the lunar polar regolith and the plasma and dust components of the lunar polar exosphere. Unfortunately, communications with the lander were lost on August 19, and it reportedly crashed on the lunar surface.

This discovery provides valuable insights into the challenges of lunar missions and serves as a reminder of the risks involved in space exploration. The LRO’s ability to capture high-resolution images of the Moon’s surface proves instrumental in studying the impact sites and advancing our understanding of the Moon’s geology.

