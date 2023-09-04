Immune Cells Shape Their Own Pathways to Combat Diseases

Researchers at the Institute of Science and Technology Austria have made a breakthrough in understanding how immune cells navigate within the body. Contrary to previous beliefs, these cells not only respond to directional cues but also actively shape their own pathways. The study offers insights into dendritic cells’ ability to modify chemokine concentrations, guiding their movement. This knowledge can potentially optimize our immune response in combating diseases.

Dendritic cells (DCs) play a pivotal role in immune response, acting as messengers and scanning tissues for invaders. Instead of merely following chemokine gradients, DCs modify these concentrations by actively consuming them, aiding their movement. The movement and response of DCs depend not only on individual reactions but also on the density of the cell population.

The researchers discovered that immune cells actively generate their own guidance system to navigate through complex environments. This challenges earlier notions about these movements. This understanding enhances our knowledge of the immune system and offers potential new approaches to improve human immune response.

Dendritic cells (DCs) are key players in the immune response. They function as messengers between the innate response and the adaptive response. They scan tissues for intruders and once they locate an infection site, they migrate to the lymph nodes, where they initiate the next steps in the cascade. Their migration towards the lymph nodes is guided by chemokines, which establish a gradient.

Scientists found that a receptor on activated DCs, called CCR7, not only senses the chemokine CCL19, but also actively shapes the distribution of chemokine concentrations. The scientists discovered that as DCs migrate, they take up and internalize chemokines via the CCR7 receptor, resulting in local depletion of the chemokine concentration. With less signaling molecules around, they move further into higher chemokine concentrations. This discovery allows immune cells to generate their own guidance cues to orchestrate their collective migration more effectively.

The researchers also found that T cells, which destroy harmful germs, benefit from this dynamic interplay to enhance their own directional movement. The discoveries have significant implications for understanding how immune responses are coordinated in the body. Scientists could potentially design new strategies to enhance immune cell recruitment to specific sites, such as tumor cells or areas of infection.

Sources: ISTA