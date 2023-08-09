CityLife

Ingenuity Helicopter Resumes Operations on Mars

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 9, 2023
After a two-month hiatus, NASA’s Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, is back in action and capturing images of its companion, the Perseverance Rover. Following a short hop maneuver, Ingenuity’s operators performed the flight to investigate the interruption that occurred during its last flight.

In late April, Ingenuity had lost contact with Earth before finally reconnecting in July. On July 22, a scouting flight was planned to collect imagery of the Martian surface. However, midway through the flight, a contingency program was triggered, leading to an emergency landing. Along with the data from the successful hop, Ingenuity also sent back a photo of the Martian surface, with the Perseverance Rover visible at the top.

The team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory remains confident that they have identified the issue causing the automatic landing. It was determined that a syncing problem with Ingenuity’s navigational camera made it challenging for the helicopter to orient itself. Despite the disruption, the incident provides valuable data for future aircraft missions on other planets.

Teddy Tzanetos, JPL’s team lead emeritus for Ingenuity, stated that the team is working to better understand the occurrence and with the latest successful flight, they are confident in the helicopter’s readiness to continue exploring Mars.

This recent development ensures that Ingenuity will have more opportunities to fly and contribute to the ongoing mission on Mars.

