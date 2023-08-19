New Findings on Archaeopteryx Fossils

A recent paper by Portuguese computer scientist Jorge Guimarães has caused quite a stir in the scientific community. In his paper, Guimarães claims to have made a groundbreaking discovery about the iconic Archaeopteryx fossils. He argues that these fossils show evidence of nesting behavior, with more than one hundred soft eggs and hatchlings.

Guimarães suggests that this finding could lead to a paradigm shift in our understanding of evolution. He believes that the change in the display position of Archaeopteryx fossils could have implications for our understanding of reproduction in animals, the evolution of wings and flight, and even mass extinctions.

However, many experts are skeptical of Guimarães’ claims. They argue that the supposed eggs and hatchlings are simply a random pattern of stone matrix and not evidence of nesting behavior. Additionally, there is no hard evidence of eggshells, such as microstructure or chemical composition, to support Guimarães’ hypothesis.

Furthermore, Guimarães’ claim that the nests belonged to non-rigid eggs conflicts with the consensus phylogeny of theropod dinosaurs and birds. The supposed eggs are also considered too small and too numerous for an ancient bird like Archaeopteryx. The preservation of the fossils in a nesting position is also unlikely unless the animals miraculously did not move during flooding.

Despite these issues, Guimarães draws far-reaching conclusions about the evolution of bird flight and the origin of wings and feathers based on his hypothetical assumptions. However, these conclusions are not supported by the controversial evidence he presents.

This case is seen as symptomatic of a larger trend in paleontology where poor fossil evidence is often overinterpreted and oversold. This is due to pressures to publish research, oversell results for public grants, and push evolutionary scenarios without solid evidence.

While Guimarães’ findings have yet to undergo peer review, it is clear that further research and evidence are needed to support his claims. The study of Archaeopteryx fossils continues to provide valuable insights into the evolution and behavior of early birds.