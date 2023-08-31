CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

New Imaging Technique Reveals Insights into Protein Aggregation in Neurodegenerative Diseases

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 31, 2023
New Imaging Technique Reveals Insights into Protein Aggregation in Neurodegenerative Diseases

Researchers at the University of Sydney have developed a new imaging technique that allows them to observe the moment when proteins linked to neurodegenerative diseases begin to aggregate. Neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and ALS are characterized by the formation of solid aggregates of proteins in nerve cells. These aggregates disrupt the fluidity of protein condensates, which are dense droplets that enable biochemical reactions within cells.

The team used two new methods to closely monitor the transition of a protein from its liquid to solid phase. The first test was performed on a protein called fused in sarcoma (FUS), which is known to aggregate in ALS and frontotemporal dementia. The researchers imaged solutions of FUS condensates over a 24-hour period, observing the formation of dense protein-rich phases surrounded by dilute phases. As these proteins concentrate and come into close proximity, they tip the mixture towards further aggregation until the condensate becomes a solid-like gel.

The imaging techniques used in the study involved capturing the light refracted through and scattered back from the protein condensates. This allowed the researchers to observe the internal structures and density of the condensates as they solidified. The findings provide new insights into the physical process underlying neurodegenerative diseases and have the potential to enhance our understanding of how these diseases develop.

While the experiments were conducted using lab-made proteins, the researchers believe that their findings can be applied to other proteins involved in neurodegenerative diseases. This new imaging technique opens up possibilities for further research into the mechanisms of protein aggregation and could lead to the development of new strategies for tackling neurodegenerative diseases.

Source: PNAS

