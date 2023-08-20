Massive Galaxy Cluster Abell 3322 Captured by Hubble Space Telescope

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured an image of the massive galaxy cluster Abell 3322, with the distant galaxy 2MASX J05101744-4519179 at its center. Abell 3322 is a cosmic leviathan that emits a high level of X-ray luminosity. By studying galaxy clusters like Abell 3322, scientists can gain insights into the evolution and interactions of dark and luminous matter within these clusters. Additionally, these observations uncover gravitational lenses that act as powerful telescopes, magnifying distant objects through gravitational lensing. Identifying the location of these lenses can facilitate future observations using both Hubble and the upcoming NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope. Abell 3322 is situated in the constellation Pictor, approximately 2.6 billion light-years away from Earth.

The image was created using two instruments on Hubble: the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) and the Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS). Both instruments belong to the third generation and provide excellent image quality and sensitivity for various scientific studies. WFC3 captures images across a broad range of the electromagnetic spectrum, from ultraviolet to visible light and near-infrared. On the other hand, ACS is optimized for visible-light observations, complementing the panchromatic coverage of WFC3.

Studying galaxy clusters like Abell 3322 is crucial in advancing our understanding of the universe. By observing these cosmic structures, scientists can explore the intricate relationship between dark and luminous matter, uncover the phenomenon of gravitational lensing, and discover distant objects that would otherwise be challenging to observe. The Hubble Space Telescope continues to make significant contributions to our knowledge of the cosmos, and future missions, such as the James Webb Space Telescope, hold immense promise for unraveling the mysteries of the universe even further.

Original Source: [phys.org](https://phys.org/news/2023-08-image-hubble-captures-cosmic-cluster.html)