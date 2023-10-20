IIAS Researcher Kellie Gerardi to Join Galactic 05 Research Spaceflight

The International Institute for Astronautical Sciences (IIAS) has announced that bioastronautics researcher and payload specialist Kellie Gerardi will be representing the Institute on the upcoming ‘Galactic 05’ research spaceflight with Virgin Galactic.

Scheduled to open on November 2, 2023, ‘Galactic 05’ will be Virgin Galactic’s sixth spaceflight this year. The mission will involve the conversion of the spaceship into a suborbital space lab dedicated to space-based research.

Joining Gerardi on this mission will be Dr. Alan Stern, a US planetary scientist and associate vice president at the Southwest Research Institute’s Space Sector, and a private astronaut of Franco-Italian nationality.

As the world’s first industry-sponsored researcher contracted to fly on a commercial spacecraft, Gerardi will be operating three payload experiments during the spaceflight. These experiments will focus on fluid dynamics, human biometrics, and glucose monitoring. Additionally, Gerardi will evaluate the researcher experience to improve future IIAS-sponsored research spaceflights and training programs.

Virgin Galactic and IIAS have collaborated closely on payload integration and in-flight choreography to maximize scientific and technological advancements from the ‘Galactic 05’ mission. This mission signifies a milestone for IIAS in their commitment to fostering an inclusive spacefaring future through research of global benefit.

Accompanying Gerardi at Spaceport America will be IIAS researchers Yvette Gonzalez, Dr. Aaron Persad, and Dr. Shawna Pandya. They will provide support for payload integration and conduct post-flight data analysis.

This mission not only showcases advancements in space research but also highlights the growing collaboration between commercial spaceflight companies and research institutions. It marks another step forward in the pursuit of scientific progress and the exploration of new frontiers.

