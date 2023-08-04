Introduction to Thermal Field Theory and Its Applications

Thermal field theory is a subset of quantum field theory that focuses on phenomena occurring at non-zero temperatures. It combines statistical mechanics with conventional quantum field theory, making it easier to study many-body systems. This theory is essential for understanding various phenomena such as high-energy heavy-ion collisions, phase transitions in condensed matter physics, and the evolution of the early universe.

Quantum field theory is a framework used by physicists to describe a wide range of phenomena in particle physics. However, it only considers systems and interactions at zero temperature and zero chemical potential. In reality, interactions occur at non-zero temperatures. To understand the effects that arise from non-zero temperatures and explore new phenomena in a thermal background, physicists turn to thermal field theory.

In a recent publication in The European Physical Journal Special Topics, Munshi G. Mustafa introduces thermal field theory in a straightforward manner. Mustafa, a Senior Professor at the Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics in Kolkata, India, explains the mathematical framework and applications of this theory.

The goal of thermal field theory is to describe a large ensemble of multiple interacting particles, including gauge interactions, in a thermal environment. It also accounts for the creation and annihilation of new processes in a thermal system that are not present in vacuum or conventional field theory. By studying the thermal averaged properties observed over a long period of time, thermal field theory provides a tool to analyze complicated many-body systems.

Mustafa emphasizes the significance of thermal field theory in particle and nuclear physics, especially in understanding the matter produced in high-energy heavy-ion collisions. It is also essential for studying phase transitions in condensed matter physics and the evolution of the universe in its early stages.

This pedagogical review by Mustafa serves as a primer for those interested in learning thermal field theory from the fundamentals, making this complex subject more accessible for researchers and students alike.