Russia, India, and Japan Prepare for Lunar Landings

Three nations, Russia, India, and Japan, are currently making preparations for lunar landings in the coming weeks. Russia’s Luna 25, carried by a Soyuz 2.1b rocket, was successfully launched from Vostochny Cosmodrome on August 16 and is on track to enter lunar orbit. Luna 25, which is a lander and not a rover, is scheduled to touch down at Boguslawsky crater on August 21. Russia hopes to demonstrate advanced soft landing techniques with this mission and aims to be the first to land near the Moon’s south pole. The lander is equipped with cameras and sensors to study natural resources, including water, and the effects of space rays and electromagnetic emissions on the lunar surface.

India’s Chandrayaan-3, launched in mid-July, is also en route to the Moon and is expected to land on August 23. After entering lunar orbit on August 5, Chandrayaan-3 sent back a video. It is currently in a lunar orbit and will target a landing site near the Moon’s south pole, with the objective of studying similar resources and conditions as Russia’s Luna 25.

Following Chandrayaan-3’s landing attempt, Japan’s Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) is scheduled to arrive. The mission aims to achieve a safe landing by using technology that allows the craft to determine the optimal landing site.

These lunar missions are significant in their exploration of the Moon’s south pole, as it is believed to be an ideal location to find water resources. Water is crucial for establishing a human presence on the Moon and can be used as fuel by splitting it into hydrogen and oxygen.

In addition to these three nations, the US and China also have programs targeting crewed landings on the Moon.