Earth as an Exoplanet: JWST’s Potential to Identify Intelligent Civilizations

If we want to search for life on other planets, why not start with the one planet we know already has life? Earth’s atmosphere is full of oxygen and molecules like methane, which strongly suggest the presence of life. Additionally, traces of molecules such as nitrogen dioxide and CFCs (freon) serve as indicators of an industrial civilization.

A recent study published on the arXiv pre-print server explores the possibility of using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to identify these molecules in Earth’s atmosphere if it were an exoplanet. To simulate exoplanet data, the study used high-resolution spectra of sunlight passing through a cloudless region of Earth’s atmosphere obtained by the Canadian satellite SCISAT.

To test the effectiveness of JWST, the study introduced simulated noise and lower resolutions to the data, similar to what the telescope would experience when observing exoplanets light-years away. Remarkably, the signal-to-noise ratio was strong enough to identify many molecules for an Earth-like exoplanet within 50 light-years of Earth.

Taking the research a step further, the study considered the Trappist-1 exoplanet system, located 40 light-years away and containing seven known planets, some of which are potentially habitable. By introducing molecular spectra into the simulated spectra of Trappist worlds, the team demonstrated that JWST could potentially identify both biological and technological signatures of an intelligent civilization on a Trappist exoplanet.

While JWST may not be able to identify alien structures, detecting oxygen, organic molecules, and synthetic molecules like CFCs in the atmosphere of a nearby exoplanet would be groundbreaking in confirming the existence of intelligent life.

This study sheds light on the potential of using advanced telescopes like JWST to search for signs of intelligent civilizations on exoplanets. It opens up possibilities for further exploration and understanding of life in the universe.

Source: Jacob Lustig-Yaeger et al, Earth as a Transiting Exoplanet: A Validation of Transmission Spectroscopy and Atmospheric Retrieval Methodologies for Terrestrial Exoplanets, arXiv (2023). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2308.14804 [Journal: arXiv]